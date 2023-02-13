Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GSS opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.