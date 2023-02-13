Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter worth $12,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244,543 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $8,187,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

