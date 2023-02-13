Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

