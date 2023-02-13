Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAS remained flat at $14.20 during trading on Friday. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

