Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLPX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,657. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.