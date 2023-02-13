Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,489. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
