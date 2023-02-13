Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,489. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

