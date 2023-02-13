Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery accounts for 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

