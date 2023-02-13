Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for 4.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of UMB Financial worth $40,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,723,000 after purchasing an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

