Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $26.33 Million Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,260 shares during the period. Cognyte Software comprises 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 9.66% of Cognyte Software worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,658,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,741 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGNT opened at $3.88 on Monday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile



Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

