Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 946. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

