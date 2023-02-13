GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.32. 1,074,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,066,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of -0.20.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

