Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 75063672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Down 12.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

