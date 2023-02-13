General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lowered by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.74. The stock had a trading volume of 183,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

