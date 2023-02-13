GateToken Price Reaches $4.32 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $468.23 million and approximately $731,663.37 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00019846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.30544667 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $736,933.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

