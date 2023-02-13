Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $169.86 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Gas has a market capitalization of $169.86 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00013323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00425319 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,056.10 or 0.28173906 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
