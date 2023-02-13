Gas (GAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.12 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00013498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $174.13 million and approximately $26.12 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000176 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.