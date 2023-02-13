Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 88,268 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,268 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 11.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $938,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 21.4% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 20.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 167,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $133.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.