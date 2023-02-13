Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 83 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.05 on Monday, hitting $266.47. 620,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,321. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.16. The company has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

