Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.18. 1,182,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,767. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $330.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

