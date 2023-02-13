Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. It operates under the Land-based Gaming and Online Gaming segments Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

