G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC owned 0.23% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $725.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

