Future Of Fintech (FOF) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Future Of Fintech has a market cap of $811.50 million and $66,912.01 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

