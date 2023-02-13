Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $76.27 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 9% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00423195 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.71 or 0.28033187 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
