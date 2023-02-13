Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $76.27 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 9% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

