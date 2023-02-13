Fruits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,531.61 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $122,531.61 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

