Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 6%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.17. 1,678,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,229,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Frontline by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Frontline by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

