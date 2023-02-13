Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Boosted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,694 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 163,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 128,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

