Frax Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $16.27 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,024,353,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance."

