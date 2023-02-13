Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fluent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.