Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.