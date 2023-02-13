Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $53.67 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $53.67 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

