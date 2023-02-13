FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $31.18. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 329,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.