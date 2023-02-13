FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $31.18. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.85.
FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
