FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is Long Path Partners LP’s Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 20.2% of Long Path Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $207.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

