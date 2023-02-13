Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $94,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $150,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PFD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 5,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,137. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
See Also
