Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,772,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,261,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.72.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

