Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,772,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,261,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.
Fisker Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
