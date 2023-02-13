Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 913,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,210. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

