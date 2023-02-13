First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.