First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

