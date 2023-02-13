First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $73.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
