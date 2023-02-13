First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 112,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter.

