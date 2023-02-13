First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.55. 3,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

