First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.55. 3,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.80.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
