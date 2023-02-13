First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. 19,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,276. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $271.99 million, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 528,297 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,436,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter.

