First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $34.66.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.