First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $34.66.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
