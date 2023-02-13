First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

