First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 188.5% in January

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 135,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,461. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
