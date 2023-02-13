First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCXXF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

