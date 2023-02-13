First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 1,203,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,894. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,812,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

