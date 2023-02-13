Firestone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,421.9% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 570,633 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 723,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,144. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

