Firestone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

