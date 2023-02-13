Firestone Capital Management Has $828,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,732 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 54,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. 2,693,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,684,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

