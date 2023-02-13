Firestone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

