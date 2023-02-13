Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares downgraded Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

FTT stock opened at C$37.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

