Financial Survey: Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) vs. Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) and Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Thales pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Chemring Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Thales pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemring Group pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemring Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thales and Chemring Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 33.39 Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.60) -5.71

Analyst Ratings

Chemring Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Thales and Chemring Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chemring Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Thales currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given Thales’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thales is more favorable than Chemring Group.

Profitability

This table compares Thales and Chemring Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Thales shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Chemring Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thales beats Chemring Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace training solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and vision systems. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. Thales S.A. has a strategic agreement with Google LLC. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures electronic countermeasures; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and explosive hazard detection equipment, as well as provides consulting and technology services to solve security-critical issues. The Countermeasures & Energetics segment offers expendable countermeasures for air, sea, and land platforms; cartridge/propellant actuated devices; pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment; missile components; separation sub-systems; actuators; and energetic materials, as well as aircrew egress and safety systems. Chemring Group PLC was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

